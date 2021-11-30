Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State's games this season have gone over 46.5 points six of 11 times.
- So far this season, 75% of Baylor's games (9/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- The two teams combine to average 65.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 35.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.1, 5.6 points above Saturday's total of 46.5.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cowboys have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year, the Cowboys average 12.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Bears surrender (19.4).
- When Oklahoma State records more than 19.4 points, it is 9-1-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Cowboys average 60 more yards per game (409.8) than the Bears allow per contest (349.8).
- In games that Oklahoma State picks up more than 349.8 yards, the team is 6-0-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- This year, the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Bears have takeaways (20).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bears covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This season the Bears put up 17 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys allow (16.4).
- When Baylor puts up more than 16.4 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Bears rack up 445.9 yards per game, 169.6 more yards than the 276.3 the Cowboys allow.
- Baylor is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team totals over 276.3 yards.
- The Bears have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 16 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Baylor
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
33.4
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
19.4
409.8
Avg. Total Yards
445.9
276.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.8
15
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
20