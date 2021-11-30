Big 12 rivals will battle when the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet the No. 9 Baylor Bears (10-2, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State's games this season have gone over 46.5 points six of 11 times.

So far this season, 75% of Baylor's games (9/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The two teams combine to average 65.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 35.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.1, 5.6 points above Saturday's total of 46.5.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Cowboys average 12.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Bears surrender (19.4).

When Oklahoma State records more than 19.4 points, it is 9-1-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Cowboys average 60 more yards per game (409.8) than the Bears allow per contest (349.8).

In games that Oklahoma State picks up more than 349.8 yards, the team is 6-0-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Bears have takeaways (20).

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Bears put up 17 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys allow (16.4).

When Baylor puts up more than 16.4 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Bears rack up 445.9 yards per game, 169.6 more yards than the 276.3 the Cowboys allow.

Baylor is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team totals over 276.3 yards.

The Bears have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats