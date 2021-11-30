The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) and New York Jets (3-8) will face each other in Week 13 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 45.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 2.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 53.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.7 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 48.3, 2.8 points above Sunday's total of 45.5.

The 45.5 total in this game is 1.3 points above the 44.2 average total in Jets games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Philadelphia has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Eagles rack up 5.1 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jets allow (30.4).

Philadelphia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.4 points.

The Eagles rack up 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1), than the Jets allow per contest (394.9).

Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 394.9 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 3-8-0 this season.

The Jets have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

New York's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year the Jets average 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles surrender (22.8).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.

The Jets rack up 331.2 yards per game, only 9.9 fewer than the 341.1 the Eagles allow.

New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 341.1 yards.

The Jets have turned the ball over 12 more times (24 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

In five games at home this season, New York has gone over the total three times.

The average total in Jets home games this season is 44.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

In away games, Philadelphia is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

Philadelphia has gone over the total in three of seven road games this year.

This season, Eagles away games average 47.6 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.