Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) and New York Jets (3-8) will face each other in Week 13 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 45.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 53.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.7 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Eagles games this season is 48.3, 2.8 points above Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The 45.5 total in this game is 1.3 points above the 44.2 average total in Jets games this season.
  • Philadelphia has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • Philadelphia has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Eagles rack up 5.1 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jets allow (30.4).
  • Philadelphia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.4 points.
  • The Eagles rack up 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1), than the Jets allow per contest (394.9).
  • Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 394.9 yards.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Jets.
  • Against the spread, New York is 3-8-0 this season.
  • The Jets have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • This year the Jets average 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles surrender (22.8).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.
  • The Jets rack up 331.2 yards per game, only 9.9 fewer than the 341.1 the Eagles allow.
  • New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 341.1 yards.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 12 more times (24 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • In five games at home this season, New York has gone over the total three times.
  • The average total in Jets home games this season is 44.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • In away games, Philadelphia is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • Philadelphia has gone over the total in three of seven road games this year.
  • This season, Eagles away games average 47.6 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.