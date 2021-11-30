The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2, 0-0 ACC) face an ACC matchup versus the No. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2, 0-0 ACC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 72.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

Wake Forest's games have gone over 72.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 85.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 20.1 points greater than the 52.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 59, 13.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 72.5 .

The 64 PPG average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 8.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Panthers have an ATS record of 9-3 in their 12 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The Panthers put up 42.8 points per game, 13.7 more than the Demon Deacons give up per outing (29.1).

Pittsburgh is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.1 points.

The Panthers average 85.2 more yards per game (512.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (427.5).

When Pittsburgh totals over 427.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 13 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Demon Deacons have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Wake Forest has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Demon Deacons score 19.6 more points per game (42.9) than the Panthers give up (23.3).

Wake Forest is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team puts up more than 23.3 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 129.9 more yards per game (483.7) than the Panthers give up (353.8).

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team picks up more than 353.8 yards.

This year the Demon Deacons have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats