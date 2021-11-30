Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 72.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
- Wake Forest's games have gone over 72.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 85.7 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 20.1 points greater than the 52.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 59, 13.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 72.5 .
- The 64 PPG average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 8.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- This season, the Panthers have an ATS record of 9-3 in their 12 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).
- The Panthers put up 42.8 points per game, 13.7 more than the Demon Deacons give up per outing (29.1).
- Pittsburgh is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.1 points.
- The Panthers average 85.2 more yards per game (512.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (427.5).
- When Pittsburgh totals over 427.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 13 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Demon Deacons have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Wake Forest has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (six times over 12 games with a set point total).
- This season the Demon Deacons score 19.6 more points per game (42.9) than the Panthers give up (23.3).
- Wake Forest is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team puts up more than 23.3 points.
- The Demon Deacons rack up 129.9 more yards per game (483.7) than the Panthers give up (353.8).
- Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team picks up more than 353.8 yards.
- This year the Demon Deacons have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Wake Forest
42.8
Avg. Points Scored
42.9
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.1
512.7
Avg. Total Yards
483.7
353.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.5
14
Giveaways
16
17
Takeaways
27