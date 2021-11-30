The No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (11-1, 0-0 MWC) have a MWC matchup versus the Utah State Aggies (9-3, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for San Diego State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in four of 12 games (33.3%) this season.

Utah State's games have gone over 50 points in eight of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.9, is 9.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 43.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.4 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.

Aztecs games have an average total of 43.7 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 60.6 points, 10.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

In San Diego State's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Aztecs have been favored by 5.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

San Diego State has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Aztecs put up just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Aggies surrender (26.3).

San Diego State is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.

The Aztecs average 62.4 fewer yards per game (334.9) than the Aggies give up per outing (397.3).

San Diego State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 397.3 yards.

This year, the Aztecs have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (17).

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Aggies rack up 32.2 points per game, 14.9 more than the Aztecs surrender (17.3).

Utah State is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.3 points.

The Aggies collect 143 more yards per game (457.2) than the Aztecs allow per outing (314.2).

In games that Utah State amasses more than 314.2 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

This year the Aggies have 18 turnovers, two fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (20).

Season Stats