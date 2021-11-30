The San Francisco 49ers (6-5) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 13 clash with the Seattle Seahawks (3-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Seahawks vs. 49ers

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the point total only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

The Seahawks put up 19.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 49ers surrender per contest (22.5).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.5 points.

The Seahawks rack up 298.6 yards per game, 20.1 fewer yards than the 318.7 the 49ers give up per matchup.

When Seattle amasses more than 318.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year, the Seahawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (11).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Seattle's matchup with the 49ers.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The 49ers put up 25.5 points per game, 4.6 more than the Seahawks allow (20.9).

San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.

The 49ers rack up 365.1 yards per game, 36.7 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Seahawks allow.

In games that San Francisco churns out more than 401.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (9).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 1-4 overall.

This year, in five home games, Seattle has hit the over once.

San Francisco is 4-1 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.

San Francisco has gone over the total twice in five road games this season.

Powered by Data Skrive.