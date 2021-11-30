Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (6-5) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 13 clash with the Seattle Seahawks (3-7).

Odds for Seahawks vs. 49ers

  • Seattle has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the point total only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).
  • The Seahawks put up 19.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 49ers surrender per contest (22.5).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.5 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 298.6 yards per game, 20.1 fewer yards than the 318.7 the 49ers give up per matchup.
  • When Seattle amasses more than 318.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • This year, the Seahawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (11).
  • San Francisco is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
  • The 49ers put up 25.5 points per game, 4.6 more than the Seahawks allow (20.9).
  • San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.
  • The 49ers rack up 365.1 yards per game, 36.7 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Seahawks allow.
  • In games that San Francisco churns out more than 401.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (9).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 1-4 overall.
  • This year, in five home games, Seattle has hit the over once.
  • San Francisco is 4-1 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • San Francisco has gone over the total twice in five road games this season.

