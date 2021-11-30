NFC South opponents will clash in NFL Week 13 action when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Atlanta's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 50.5.

The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the total in this contest.

This game's over/under is the same as the 50.5 points per game average these two teams have combined to surrender this year.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2020, 0.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Buccaneers put up 4.0 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons surrender (27.5).

Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.5 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 401.7 yards per game, 39.9 more yards than the 361.8 the Falcons allow per matchup.

In games that Tampa Bay piles up more than 361.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Falcons are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year the Falcons put up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Buccaneers allow (23.0).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.0 points.

The Falcons average 310.5 yards per game, only 18.0 fewer than the 328.5 the Buccaneers give up.

When Atlanta churns out more than 328.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the Falcons have 18 turnovers, five fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.

This year, in five home games, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.

This season, Falcons home games average 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Tampa Bay is 3-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, in away games.

This year, in six away games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.

Buccaneers away games this season average 51.6 total points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

