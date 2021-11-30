Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC South opponents will clash in NFL Week 13 action when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, 36.4% of Atlanta's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 50.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the total in this contest.
  • This game's over/under is the same as the 50.5 points per game average these two teams have combined to surrender this year.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2020, 0.3 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
  • The Buccaneers put up 4.0 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons surrender (27.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.5 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 401.7 yards per game, 39.9 more yards than the 361.8 the Falcons allow per matchup.
  • In games that Tampa Bay piles up more than 361.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (11) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Falcons.
  • Atlanta has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Falcons are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • This year the Falcons put up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Buccaneers allow (23.0).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.0 points.
  • The Falcons average 310.5 yards per game, only 18.0 fewer than the 328.5 the Buccaneers give up.
  • When Atlanta churns out more than 328.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This season the Falcons have 18 turnovers, five fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.
  • This year, in five home games, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Falcons home games average 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, in away games.
  • This year, in six away games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 51.6 total points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

