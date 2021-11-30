Publish date:
Cal vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Cal's games this season have gone over 57.5 points three of 11 times.
- So far this season, 63.6% of USC's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.8 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to surrender 55.5 points per game, two fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Golden Bears and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 57.5-point total for this game is 1.5 points below the 59 points per game average total in Trojans games this season.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Golden Bears have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in four chances).
- Cal's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Golden Bears score 8.8 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Trojans give up (32.5).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.5 points.
- The Golden Bears rack up 25 fewer yards per game (397.1), than the Trojans give up per matchup (422.1).
- When Cal picks up over 422.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears have turned the ball over 10 times this season, nine fewer than the Trojans have forced (19).
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Trojans have been underdogs by 4 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- USC's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Trojans average seven more points per game (30) than the Golden Bears allow (23).
- When USC scores more than 23 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
- The Trojans collect 84 more yards per game (446.7) than the Golden Bears give up per contest (362.7).
- When USC totals over 362.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.
- This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Golden Bears have forced 18 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|USC
23.7
Avg. Points Scored
30
23
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
397.1
Avg. Total Yards
446.7
362.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.1
10
Giveaways
18
18
Takeaways
19