Pac-12 opponents will clash when the California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the USC Trojans (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Cal vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Cal's games this season have gone over 57.5 points three of 11 times.

So far this season, 63.6% of USC's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

Saturday's over/under is 3.8 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.5 points per game, two fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Bears and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.5-point total for this game is 1.5 points below the 59 points per game average total in Trojans games this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Golden Bears have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in four chances).

Cal's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Golden Bears score 8.8 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Trojans give up (32.5).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.5 points.

The Golden Bears rack up 25 fewer yards per game (397.1), than the Trojans give up per matchup (422.1).

When Cal picks up over 422.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over 10 times this season, nine fewer than the Trojans have forced (19).

USC Stats and Trends

USC has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Trojans have been underdogs by 4 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

USC's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Trojans average seven more points per game (30) than the Golden Bears allow (23).

When USC scores more than 23 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Trojans collect 84 more yards per game (446.7) than the Golden Bears give up per contest (362.7).

When USC totals over 362.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Golden Bears have forced 18 turnovers.

Season Stats