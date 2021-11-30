Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Utah's games this season have gone over 59.5 points five of 11 times.
- Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 68.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 45.9 points per game, 13.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Utes games have an average total of 53.2 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 57.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more nine times this season and are 3-6 ATS in those contests.
- Utah has gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Utes rack up 35.3 points per game, 10.9 more than the Ducks give up per contest (24.4).
- Utah is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.4 points.
- The Utes rack up 62.9 more yards per game (434.2) than the Ducks give up per outing (371.3).
- Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals over 371.3 yards.
- The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oregon is 5-7-0 this year.
- This season, the Ducks have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Ducks put up 11.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Utes give up (21.5).
- Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.5 points.
- The Ducks collect 434.4 yards per game, 109.5 more yards than the 324.9 the Utes allow.
- In games that Oregon picks up more than 324.9 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- This season the Ducks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
33.2
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
434.2
Avg. Total Yards
434.4
324.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
12
Giveaways
11
12
Takeaways
20