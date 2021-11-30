Pac-12 opponents will do battle when the No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) face the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (10-2, 0-0 Pac-12) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Utah's games this season have gone over 59.5 points five of 11 times.

Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 68.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 45.9 points per game, 13.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Utes games have an average total of 53.2 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 57.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more nine times this season and are 3-6 ATS in those contests.

Utah has gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Utes rack up 35.3 points per game, 10.9 more than the Ducks give up per contest (24.4).

Utah is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.4 points.

The Utes rack up 62.9 more yards per game (434.2) than the Ducks give up per outing (371.3).

Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals over 371.3 yards.

The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oregon is 5-7-0 this year.

This season, the Ducks have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This year the Ducks put up 11.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Utes give up (21.5).

Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Ducks collect 434.4 yards per game, 109.5 more yards than the 324.9 the Utes allow.

In games that Oregon picks up more than 324.9 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

This season the Ducks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (12).

