C-USA opponents will clash when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4, 0-0 C-USA) face the UTSA Roadrunners (11-1, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to put up more than 71.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

UTSA's games have gone over 71.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 80.2 points per game, 8.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.3 fewer than the 71.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 4.6 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 71.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 12.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Western Kentucky's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Hilltoppers have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).

This year, the Hilltoppers put up 21.1 more points per game (43.3) than the Roadrunners allow (22.2).

Western Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.

The Hilltoppers rack up 525.1 yards per game, 179.1 more yards than the 346.0 the Roadrunners give up per outing.

When Western Kentucky piles up over 346.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 23 takeaways .

UTSA Stats and Trends

In UTSA's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This season the Roadrunners put up 9.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Hilltoppers allow (27.0).

UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team puts up more than 27.0 points.

The Roadrunners rack up 22.2 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hilltoppers allow (411.3).

When UTSA totals more than 411.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year the Roadrunners have 12 turnovers, 15 fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (27).

Season Stats