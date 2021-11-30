Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. UTSA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to put up more than 71.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- UTSA's games have gone over 71.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 80.2 points per game, 8.7 more than the total in this contest.
- The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.3 fewer than the 71.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 4.6 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 71.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 12.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Western Kentucky's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Hilltoppers have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).
- This year, the Hilltoppers put up 21.1 more points per game (43.3) than the Roadrunners allow (22.2).
- Western Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.
- The Hilltoppers rack up 525.1 yards per game, 179.1 more yards than the 346.0 the Roadrunners give up per outing.
- When Western Kentucky piles up over 346.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 23 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- In UTSA's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.
- UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
- This season the Roadrunners put up 9.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Hilltoppers allow (27.0).
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team puts up more than 27.0 points.
- The Roadrunners rack up 22.2 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hilltoppers allow (411.3).
- When UTSA totals more than 411.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year the Roadrunners have 12 turnovers, 15 fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (27).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|UTSA
43.3
Avg. Points Scored
36.9
27.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
525.1
Avg. Total Yards
433.5
411.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.0
16
Giveaways
12
27
Takeaways
23