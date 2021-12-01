Sun Belt foes will do battle when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the No. 20 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (11-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

In 50% of Louisiana's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.

Saturday's over/under is 14.1 points lower than the two team's combined 67.1 points per game average.

The 37.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.6 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.

Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 56.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 3 points or more 10 times this season and are 6-4 ATS in those contests.

Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers average 35.8 points per game, 17.3 more than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per matchup (18.5).

Appalachian State is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.5 points.

The Mountaineers average 90.2 more yards per game (439.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (349.7).

In games that Appalachian State piles up more than 349.7 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (19).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Louisiana has hit the over in 25% of its opportunities this season (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Ragin' Cajuns score 31.3 points per game, 12.4 more than the Mountaineers surrender (18.9).

When Louisiana records more than 18.9 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 86.9 more yards per game (406.6) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (319.7).

In games that Louisiana piles up over 319.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 21 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats