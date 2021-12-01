Publish date:
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
- In 50% of Louisiana's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.
- Saturday's over/under is 14.1 points lower than the two team's combined 67.1 points per game average.
- The 37.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.6 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.
- Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 56.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.8 PPG average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Appalachian State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 3 points or more 10 times this season and are 6-4 ATS in those contests.
- Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Mountaineers average 35.8 points per game, 17.3 more than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per matchup (18.5).
- Appalachian State is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.5 points.
- The Mountaineers average 90.2 more yards per game (439.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (349.7).
- In games that Appalachian State piles up more than 349.7 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (19).
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Louisiana has hit the over in 25% of its opportunities this season (three times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 31.3 points per game, 12.4 more than the Mountaineers surrender (18.9).
- When Louisiana records more than 18.9 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 86.9 more yards per game (406.6) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (319.7).
- In games that Louisiana piles up over 319.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Louisiana
35.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
18.5
439.9
Avg. Total Yards
406.6
319.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.7
20
Giveaways
8
21
Takeaways
19