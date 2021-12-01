An NFL Week 13 matchup features the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) hitting the field against the Chicago Bears (4-7).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

In 25% of Chicago's games this season (3/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.5.

Sunday's total is 1.0 point higher than the combined 44.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.0 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.5 over/under in this game is 2.1 points higher than the 43.4 average total in Bears games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cardinals have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Arizona has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals score 28.2 points per game, 5.1 more than the Bears allow per matchup (23.1).

Arizona is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.1 points.

The Cardinals average 44.5 more yards per game (378.9) than the Bears allow per outing (334.4).

In games that Arizona piles up more than 334.4 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bears have forced 11.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Bears have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this year have gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Bears rack up just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals surrender (18.4).

Chicago is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.4 points.

The Bears rack up 296.1 yards per game, 21.7 fewer yards than the 317.8 the Cardinals allow.

In games that Chicago totals over 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.

This season, in five home games, Chicago has gone over the total once.

Bears home games this season average 42.2 total points, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

On the road, Arizona is unbeaten against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 7.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in six road games, Arizona has gone over the total three times.

Cardinals away games this season average 49.5 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

