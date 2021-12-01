Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 13 matchup features the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) hitting the field against the Chicago Bears (4-7).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.
  • In 25% of Chicago's games this season (3/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • Sunday's total is 1.0 point higher than the combined 44.5 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.0 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.5 over/under in this game is 2.1 points higher than the 43.4 average total in Bears games this season.
  • Arizona is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Cardinals have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
  • Arizona has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals score 28.2 points per game, 5.1 more than the Bears allow per matchup (23.1).
  • Arizona is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.1 points.
  • The Cardinals average 44.5 more yards per game (378.9) than the Bears allow per outing (334.4).
  • In games that Arizona piles up more than 334.4 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bears have forced 11.
  • Chicago has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Chicago's games this year have gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Bears rack up just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals surrender (18.4).
  • Chicago is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.4 points.
  • The Bears rack up 296.1 yards per game, 21.7 fewer yards than the 317.8 the Cardinals allow.
  • In games that Chicago totals over 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.
  • This season, in five home games, Chicago has gone over the total once.
  • Bears home games this season average 42.2 total points, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • On the road, Arizona is unbeaten against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 7.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in six road games, Arizona has gone over the total three times.
  • Cardinals away games this season average 49.5 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

