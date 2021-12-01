Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will aim to stop their three-game losing run versus the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) in Week 13.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • In 45.5% of Pittsburgh's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.
  • The two teams combine to average 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.1 points lower than the 46.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 4.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44 total in this game is 0.5 points above the 43.5 average total in Steelers games this season.
  • Against the spread, Baltimore is 6-6-0 this season.
  • The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more in five chances.
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Ravens rack up 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per outing the Steelers give up.
  • Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.
  • The Ravens rack up 26.0 more yards per game (393.5) than the Steelers allow per outing (367.5).
  • When Baltimore piles up more than 367.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Steelers' takeaways (10).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Steelers.
  • Pittsburgh has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Steelers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this year.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Steelers average 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Ravens give up.
  • Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.
  • The Steelers collect 34.4 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Ravens allow (359.9).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team amasses over 359.9 yards.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 3-2-1 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or greater, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4).
  • Pittsburgh has gone over the total in three of six home games this season.
  • This season, Steelers home games average 41.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).
  • Baltimore is 3-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In five road games this year, Baltimore has hit the over once.
  • This season, Ravens away games average 46.3 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

