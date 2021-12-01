The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will aim to stop their three-game losing run versus the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) in Week 13.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in five of 12 games this season.

In 45.5% of Pittsburgh's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.

The two teams combine to average 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.1 points lower than the 46.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 4.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 44 total in this game is 0.5 points above the 43.5 average total in Steelers games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 6-6-0 this season.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more in five chances.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Ravens rack up 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per outing the Steelers give up.

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.

The Ravens rack up 26.0 more yards per game (393.5) than the Steelers allow per outing (367.5).

When Baltimore piles up more than 367.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Steelers' takeaways (10).

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Steelers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this year.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Steelers average 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Ravens give up.

Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.

The Steelers collect 34.4 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Ravens allow (359.9).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team amasses over 359.9 yards.

The Steelers have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 3-2-1 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or greater, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4).

Pittsburgh has gone over the total in three of six home games this season.

This season, Steelers home games average 41.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).

Baltimore is 3-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more away from home.

In five road games this year, Baltimore has hit the over once.

This season, Ravens away games average 46.3 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

