December 1, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (8-4) will try to keep their six-game winning run alive in a Week 13 battle with the Buffalo Bills (7-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of New England's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 43.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 57.6 points per game, 14.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 32.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 48.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • The 43.5-point total for this game is 1.4 points below the 44.9 points per game average total in Patriots games this season.
  • In Buffalo's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Bills have been favored by 2.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 7-4 ATS in those matchups.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
  • The Bills score 13.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Patriots surrender (15.8).
  • When Buffalo puts up more than 15.8 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Bills average 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots allow per outing (316.7).
  • In games that Buffalo piles up over 316.7 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over 16 times this season, nine fewer than the Patriots have forced (25).
  • New England is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Patriots have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Patriots rack up 28.0 points per game, 11.5 more than the Bills surrender (16.5).
  • New England is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.5 points.
  • The Patriots collect 80.1 more yards per game (355.3) than the Bills allow per contest (275.2).
  • When New England picks up more than 275.2 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 15 times, 10 fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, at home.
  • The Bills are 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In five home games this year, Buffalo has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Bills home games average 47.7 points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
  • Away from home, New England is 5-0 overall and 4-1 against the spread.
  • This season, as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Patriots are 3-1 ATS.
  • In five away games this year, New England has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Patriots away games average 44.3 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

