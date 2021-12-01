The New England Patriots (8-4) will try to keep their six-game winning run alive in a Week 13 battle with the Buffalo Bills (7-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of New England's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 43.5.

The two teams combine to score 57.6 points per game, 14.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 32.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 48.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 1.4 points below the 44.9 points per game average total in Patriots games this season.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Bills have been favored by 2.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 7-4 ATS in those matchups.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Bills score 13.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Patriots surrender (15.8).

When Buffalo puts up more than 15.8 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Bills average 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots allow per outing (316.7).

In games that Buffalo piles up over 316.7 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over 16 times this season, nine fewer than the Patriots have forced (25).

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

New England's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Patriots rack up 28.0 points per game, 11.5 more than the Bills surrender (16.5).

New England is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.5 points.

The Patriots collect 80.1 more yards per game (355.3) than the Bills allow per contest (275.2).

When New England picks up more than 275.2 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 15 times, 10 fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, at home.

The Bills are 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In five home games this year, Buffalo has gone over the total twice.

This season, Bills home games average 47.7 points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Away from home, New England is 5-0 overall and 4-1 against the spread.

This season, as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Patriots are 3-1 ATS.

In five away games this year, New England has gone over the total twice.

This season, Patriots away games average 44.3 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

