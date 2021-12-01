Skip to main content
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans

Author:

CeeDee Lamb has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-6) in Week 13 at Caesars Superdome.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb has grabbed 50 passes for a team-high 740 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 77 times and averages 67.3 yards per game.
  • Lamb has been the target of 77 of his team's 422 passing attempts this season, or 18.2% of the target share.
  • Lamb (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • The 266.5 passing yards the Saints yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Saints have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Lamb did not have a catch in last week's game against the Raiders.
  • Lamb has caught nine passes on 11 targets for 108 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards over his last three games.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

77

18.2%

50

740

6

8

14.0%

Amari Cooper

65

15.4%

44

583

5

9

15.8%

Dalton Schultz

66

15.6%

47

537

4

5

8.8%

Cedrick Wilson

44

10.4%

30

420

3

6

10.5%

