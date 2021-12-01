Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb has grabbed 50 passes for a team-high 740 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 77 times and averages 67.3 yards per game.
- Lamb has been the target of 77 of his team's 422 passing attempts this season, or 18.2% of the target share.
- Lamb (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- The 266.5 passing yards the Saints yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Saints have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Lamb did not have a catch in last week's game against the Raiders.
- Lamb has caught nine passes on 11 targets for 108 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards over his last three games.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
77
18.2%
50
740
6
8
14.0%
Amari Cooper
65
15.4%
44
583
5
9
15.8%
Dalton Schultz
66
15.6%
47
537
4
5
8.8%
Cedrick Wilson
44
10.4%
30
420
3
6
10.5%
