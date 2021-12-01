Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Houston College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.4, is 24.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 35.6 points per game, 17.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bearcats and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.4 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Cincinnati is 7-5-0 this season.
- The Bearcats are 4-5 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This year, the Bearcats score 19.8 more points per game (39.6) than the Cougars allow (19.8).
- When Cincinnati puts up more than 19.8 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-0 overall.
- The Bearcats collect 141 more yards per game (431.3) than the Cougars allow per matchup (290.3).
- When Cincinnati totals more than 290.3 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).
Houston Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 7-5-0 this year.
- Houston has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
- This year the Cougars average 23.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Bearcats give up (15.8).
- Houston is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.8 points.
- The Cougars collect 119.4 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (302.3).
- Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team churns out over 302.3 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 11 times, 20 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (31).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Houston
39.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.8
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
431.3
Avg. Total Yards
421.7
302.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
290.3
19
Giveaways
11
31
Takeaways
22