AAC rivals will clash when the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0, 0-0 AAC) face the No. 16 Houston Cougars (11-1, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.4, is 24.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.6 points per game, 17.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bearcats and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.4 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 7-5-0 this season.

The Bearcats are 4-5 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Bearcats score 19.8 more points per game (39.6) than the Cougars allow (19.8).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 19.8 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-0 overall.

The Bearcats collect 141 more yards per game (431.3) than the Cougars allow per matchup (290.3).

When Cincinnati totals more than 290.3 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.

Houston Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Houston is 7-5-0 this year.

Houston has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Cougars average 23.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Bearcats give up (15.8).

Houston is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.8 points.

The Cougars collect 119.4 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (302.3).

Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team churns out over 302.3 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 11 times, 20 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (31).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats