The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) will face each other in a Week 13 NFL matchup.

Odds for Bengals vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 50.5 points five of 11 times.

So far this season, 45.5% of Los Angeles' games (5/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 2.4 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.4 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 50.3 PPG average total in Chargers games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Bengals rack up just 1.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Chargers allow (26.6).

Cincinnati is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.6 points.

The Bengals rack up only 5.3 more yards per game (355.5) than the Chargers give up per outing (350.2).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 350.2 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (12).

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Chargers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This year the Chargers score 4.3 more points per game (24.8) than the Bengals surrender (20.5).

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team scores more than 20.5 points.

The Chargers rack up 35.6 more yards per game (383.8) than the Bengals allow (348.2).

When Los Angeles churns out over 348.2 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Chargers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this season.

At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

In three of five home games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

This season away from home, Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

In five away games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.

The average total in Chargers away games this season is 49.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

