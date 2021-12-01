Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) will face each other in a Week 13 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 50.5 points five of 11 times.
  • So far this season, 45.5% of Los Angeles' games (5/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 50.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 2.4 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.4 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 50.3 PPG average total in Chargers games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Cincinnati has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • This year, the Bengals rack up just 1.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Chargers allow (26.6).
  • Cincinnati is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.6 points.
  • The Bengals rack up only 5.3 more yards per game (355.5) than the Chargers give up per outing (350.2).
  • Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 350.2 yards.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (12).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Chargers.
  • In Los Angeles' 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chargers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • This year the Chargers score 4.3 more points per game (24.8) than the Bengals surrender (20.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team scores more than 20.5 points.
  • The Chargers rack up 35.6 more yards per game (383.8) than the Bengals allow (348.2).
  • When Los Angeles churns out over 348.2 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Chargers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this season.
  • At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
  • In three of five home games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).
  • This season away from home, Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • In five away games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.
  • The average total in Chargers away games this season is 49.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.