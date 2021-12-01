Before placing any bets on Dak Prescott's player prop betting options for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) square off against the New Orleans Saints (5-6) in Week 13 at Caesars Superdome.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Prescott has recorded 2,932 passing yards (266.5 per game) while going 261-for-376 (69.4% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also adds 94 rushing yards (8.5 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Cowboys, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.9% of the time while running the ball 42.1% of the time.

Prescott has attempted 54 of his 376 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Prescott averaged 236 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Saints, 49.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Thursday.

Prescott threw a touchdown pass once over those games against the Saints.

The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 266.5 yards per game through the air.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Prescott put together a 375-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 68.1% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Prescott has collected 887 passing yards (295.7 per game) while connecting on 84 of 121 passes (69.4% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also rushed three times for eight yards and one touchdown, averaging 2.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 77 18.2% 50 740 6 8 14.0% Amari Cooper 65 15.4% 44 583 5 9 15.8% Dalton Schultz 66 15.6% 47 537 4 5 8.8%

