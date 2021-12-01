Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Prescott has recorded 2,932 passing yards (266.5 per game) while going 261-for-376 (69.4% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He also adds 94 rushing yards (8.5 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Cowboys, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.9% of the time while running the ball 42.1% of the time.
- Prescott has attempted 54 of his 376 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Saints.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Prescott averaged 236 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Saints, 49.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Thursday.
- Prescott threw a touchdown pass once over those games against the Saints.
- The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 266.5 yards per game through the air.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Prescott put together a 375-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 68.1% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Prescott has collected 887 passing yards (295.7 per game) while connecting on 84 of 121 passes (69.4% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also rushed three times for eight yards and one touchdown, averaging 2.7 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
77
18.2%
50
740
6
8
14.0%
Amari Cooper
65
15.4%
44
583
5
9
15.8%
Dalton Schultz
66
15.6%
47
537
4
5
8.8%
Powered By Data Skrive