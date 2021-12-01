Skip to main content
Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New Orleans Saints (5-6) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 13 clash with the Dallas Cowboys (7-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Dallas' games this season have gone over 47.5 points seven of 12 times.
  • New Orleans' games have gone over 47.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53, is 5.5 points above Thursday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 2.2 points greater than the 45.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2020, 4.7 more than Thursday's total.
  • The 47.5 total in this game is 3.1 points above the 44.4 average total in Saints games this season.
  • In Dallas' 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cowboys have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cowboys put up 7.0 more points per game (29.6) than the Saints surrender (22.6).
  • Dallas is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.6 points.
  • The Cowboys collect 76.1 more yards per game (419.8) than the Saints give up per outing (343.7).
  • In games that Dallas churns out more than 343.7 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This year, the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (16).
  • Against the spread, New Orleans is 5-7-0 this year.
  • The Saints have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • The Saints score 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Cowboys give up.
  • New Orleans is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.7 points.
  • The Saints average 309.4 yards per game, 60.1 fewer yards than the 369.5 the Cowboys allow.
  • New Orleans is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team totals over 369.5 yards.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
  • This year, New Orleans has hit the over in three of six home games.
  • The average total in Saints home games this season is 45.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).
  • This season on the road, Dallas is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • In five away games this year, Dallas has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 5.2 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

