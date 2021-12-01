The New Orleans Saints (5-6) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 13 clash with the Dallas Cowboys (7-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Dallas' games this season have gone over 47.5 points seven of 12 times.

New Orleans' games have gone over 47.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53, is 5.5 points above Thursday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.2 points greater than the 45.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2020, 4.7 more than Thursday's total.

The 47.5 total in this game is 3.1 points above the 44.4 average total in Saints games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys put up 7.0 more points per game (29.6) than the Saints surrender (22.6).

Dallas is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.6 points.

The Cowboys collect 76.1 more yards per game (419.8) than the Saints give up per outing (343.7).

In games that Dallas churns out more than 343.7 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (16).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Saints.

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 5-7-0 this year.

The Saints have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Saints score 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Cowboys give up.

New Orleans is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.7 points.

The Saints average 309.4 yards per game, 60.1 fewer yards than the 369.5 the Cowboys allow.

New Orleans is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team totals over 369.5 yards.

The Saints have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).

This year, New Orleans has hit the over in three of six home games.

The average total in Saints home games this season is 45.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

This season on the road, Dallas is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

In five away games this year, Dallas has gone over the total twice.

This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 5.2 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.