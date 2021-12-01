Publish date:
Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New Orleans vs. Dallas
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has 27 catches (45 targets) and paces the Saints with 427 receiving yards (38.8 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
- Harris has been the target of 13.1% (45 total) of his team's 343 passing attempts this season.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Harris has been on the receiving end of 7.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Harris had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 33.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (33.5).
- Harris did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys are allowing 278.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bills, Harris was targeted five times and racked up one catch for nine yards.
- Harris has caught six passes on 14 targets for 104 yards, averaging 34.7 yards over his last three games.
Harris' New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
45
13.1%
27
427
2
4
7.8%
Marquez Callaway
51
14.9%
27
396
6
7
13.7%
Alvin Kamara
44
12.8%
32
310
4
7
13.7%
Adam Trautman
40
11.7%
25
241
1
7
13.7%
