Before Deonte Harris hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 13 matchup sees Harris' New Orleans Saints (5-6) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has 27 catches (45 targets) and paces the Saints with 427 receiving yards (38.8 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

Harris has been the target of 13.1% (45 total) of his team's 343 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Harris has been on the receiving end of 7.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Harris had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 33.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (33.5).

Harris did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are allowing 278.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Harris was targeted five times and racked up one catch for nine yards.

Harris has caught six passes on 14 targets for 104 yards, averaging 34.7 yards over his last three games.

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 45 13.1% 27 427 2 4 7.8% Marquez Callaway 51 14.9% 27 396 6 7 13.7% Alvin Kamara 44 12.8% 32 310 4 7 13.7% Adam Trautman 40 11.7% 25 241 1 7 13.7%

