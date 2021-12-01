Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New Orleans vs. Dallas

Author:

Before Deonte Harris hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 13 matchup sees Harris' New Orleans Saints (5-6) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has 27 catches (45 targets) and paces the Saints with 427 receiving yards (38.8 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
  • Harris has been the target of 13.1% (45 total) of his team's 343 passing attempts this season.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Harris has been on the receiving end of 7.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Harris had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 33.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (33.5).
  • Harris did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys are allowing 278.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bills, Harris was targeted five times and racked up one catch for nine yards.
  • Harris has caught six passes on 14 targets for 104 yards, averaging 34.7 yards over his last three games.

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deonte Harris

45

13.1%

27

427

2

4

7.8%

Marquez Callaway

51

14.9%

27

396

6

7

13.7%

Alvin Kamara

44

12.8%

32

310

4

7

13.7%

Adam Trautman

40

11.7%

25

241

1

7

13.7%

Powered By Data Skrive