The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 0-0 SEC) and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1, 0-0 SEC) will face each other in clash of SEC foes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

So far this season, 83.3% of Alabama's games (10/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.

The two teams combine to score 83.4 points per game, 32.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 26.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.7 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 11.9 points below the 62.4 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs put up 40.7 points per game, 20.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (19.9).

Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall this season when the team records more than 19.9 points.

The Bulldogs average 148.8 more yards per game (441.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (293.1).

In games that Georgia churns out more than 293.1 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (18).

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

Alabama has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Crimson Tide rack up 35.8 more points per game (42.7) than the Bulldogs surrender (6.9).

Alabama is 6-6 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it scores more than 6.9 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 260.3 more yards per game (491.6) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (231.3).

When Alabama piles up more than 231.3 yards, the team is 6-6 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

This year the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

