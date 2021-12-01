Publish date:
Georgia vs. Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.
- So far this season, 83.3% of Alabama's games (10/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- The two teams combine to score 83.4 points per game, 32.9 more than the total in this contest.
- The 26.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.7 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.
- Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 11.9 points below the 62.4 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs put up 40.7 points per game, 20.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (19.9).
- Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall this season when the team records more than 19.9 points.
- The Bulldogs average 148.8 more yards per game (441.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (293.1).
- In games that Georgia churns out more than 293.1 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (18).
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- Alabama has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This season the Crimson Tide rack up 35.8 more points per game (42.7) than the Bulldogs surrender (6.9).
- Alabama is 6-6 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it scores more than 6.9 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 260.3 more yards per game (491.6) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (231.3).
- When Alabama piles up more than 231.3 yards, the team is 6-6 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- This year the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
40.7
Avg. Points Scored
42.7
6.9
Avg. Points Allowed
19.9
441.9
Avg. Total Yards
491.6
231.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
293.1
14
Giveaways
10
16
Takeaways
18