Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC South opponents will clash in NFL Week 13 action when the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) meet the Houston Texans (2-9).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
  • Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.3 points higher than the combined 43.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 4.6 points lower than the 50.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2020, 1.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.5 over/under in this game is 0.4 points higher than the 45.1 average total in Texans games this season.
  • Indianapolis has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Colts have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Colts average just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans give up (26.5).
  • When Indianapolis puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Colts average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (366.3), than the Texans give up per outing (378.1).
  • When Indianapolis piles up more than 378.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Texans have forced (20).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Texans.
  • Against the spread, Houston is 5-6-0 this year.
  • This year, the Texans have an against-the-spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
  • Houston's games this season have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Texans average 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts allow (23.6).
  • The Texans collect 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts give up per matchup (358.8).
  • In games that Houston amasses over 358.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This season the Texans have 18 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 3-2 against the spread, and 1-4 overall, at home this year.
  • This year, Houston has gone over the total in three of five home games.
  • This season, Texans home games average 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, in away games.
  • This year, in five away games, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.
  • This season, Colts away games average 45.7 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.