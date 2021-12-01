AFC South opponents will clash in NFL Week 13 action when the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) meet the Houston Texans (2-9).

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Sunday's total is 2.3 points higher than the combined 43.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 4.6 points lower than the 50.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2020, 1.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.5 over/under in this game is 0.4 points higher than the 45.1 average total in Texans games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Colts have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in three chances).

Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Colts average just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans give up (26.5).

When Indianapolis puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Colts average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (366.3), than the Texans give up per outing (378.1).

When Indianapolis piles up more than 378.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Texans have forced (20).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 5-6-0 this year.

This year, the Texans have an against-the-spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Houston's games this season have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Texans average 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts allow (23.6).

The Texans collect 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts give up per matchup (358.8).

In games that Houston amasses over 358.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Texans have 18 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

Houston is 3-2 against the spread, and 1-4 overall, at home this year.

This year, Houston has gone over the total in three of five home games.

This season, Texans home games average 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, in away games.

This year, in five away games, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.

This season, Colts away games average 45.7 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

