MAC foes will clash when the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Northern Illinois Huskies (8-4, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 74.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 74.5 points in three of 12 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 10.3 points higher than the combined 64.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 68.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Golden Flashes games have an average total of 67.6 points this season, 6.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 17.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Golden Flashes have an against the spread record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Kent State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Golden Flashes score just 0.1 fewer points per game (33.4) than the Huskies surrender (33.5).

Kent State is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 33.5 points.

The Golden Flashes collect 35.2 more yards per game (488.3) than the Huskies allow per matchup (453.1).

Kent State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out more than 453.1 yards.

This year, the Golden Flashes have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Huskies' takeaways (8).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

So far this season, the Huskies have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more eight times and are 4-3-1 ATS in those games.

Northern Illinois' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Huskies score 3.8 fewer points per game (30.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (34.6).

When Northern Illinois puts up more than 34.6 points, it is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Huskies rack up 424.3 yards per game, 50.7 fewer yards than the 475.0 the Golden Flashes allow.

When Northern Illinois piles up over 475.0 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times, seven fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats