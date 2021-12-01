Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (5-6) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 13 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
  • Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 44.3 points per game, 5.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 52.4 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Raiders games have an average total of 48.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Las Vegas has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Raiders have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Raiders put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team allow (25.6).
  • Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.6 points.
  • The Raiders collect 26.3 more yards per game (385.6) than the Football Team allow per contest (359.3).
  • When Las Vegas picks up over 359.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 12 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with Washington.
  • Against the spread, Washington is 4-7-0 this year.
  • The Football Team are 3-5 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.
  • Washington's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
  • This season the Football Team average 6.0 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Raiders surrender (26.8).
  • When Washington records more than 26.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Football Team rack up 349.9 yards per game, only 10.6 fewer than the 360.5 the Raiders give up.
  • When Washington churns out more than 360.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (12).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.
  • The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This season, in six home games, Las Vegas has hit the over four times.
  • Raiders home games this season average 49.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • Away from home, Washington has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • This season, in three of five road games Washington has hit the over.
  • Football Team away games this season average 46.0 total points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.