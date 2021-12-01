The Washington Football Team (5-6) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 13 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 44.3 points per game, 5.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.4 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Raiders games have an average total of 48.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Raiders have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Raiders put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team allow (25.6).

Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.6 points.

The Raiders collect 26.3 more yards per game (385.6) than the Football Team allow per contest (359.3).

When Las Vegas picks up over 359.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 12 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 4-7-0 this year.

The Football Team are 3-5 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Washington's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This season the Football Team average 6.0 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Raiders surrender (26.8).

When Washington records more than 26.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Football Team rack up 349.9 yards per game, only 10.6 fewer than the 360.5 the Raiders give up.

When Washington churns out more than 360.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (12).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.

The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This season, in six home games, Las Vegas has hit the over four times.

Raiders home games this season average 49.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Away from home, Washington has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

This season, in three of five road games Washington has hit the over.

Football Team away games this season average 46.0 total points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.