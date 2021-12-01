A pair of teams who are on the skids will face each other in Week 13 when the Los Angeles Rams (7-4), losers of three straight, clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9), on a three-game losing run.

Odds for Rams vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 47.5 points in three of 11 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 4.6 points higher than the combined 42.9 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.1 more than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.3 points per game in 2020, 2.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.5 total in this game is 0.6 points above the 46.9 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Rams score just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars surrender (25.7).

When Los Angeles records more than 25.7 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rams average 384.1 yards per game, 23.8 more yards than the 360.3 the Jaguars give up per matchup.

In games that Los Angeles totals over 360.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 12.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in only two out of 11 opportunities (18.2%).

This season the Jaguars rack up 8.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Rams allow (23.9).

The Jaguars rack up 28.8 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Rams give up (351.6).

When Jacksonville amasses over 351.6 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Rams have forced (15).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

The Rams are winless ATS (0-1) as 12.5-point favorites or more at home.

Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of five games at home this season.

This season, Rams home games average 51.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

In away games, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 0-4 overall.

Jacksonville has gone over the total once in four away games this year.

This season, Jaguars away games average 45.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

