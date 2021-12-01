Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
BETTING
Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

A pair of teams who are on the skids will face each other in Week 13 when the Los Angeles Rams (7-4), losers of three straight, clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9), on a three-game losing run.

Odds for Rams vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
  • Jacksonville's games have gone over 47.5 points in three of 11 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 4.6 points higher than the combined 42.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 49.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.1 more than the 47.5 total in this contest.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.3 points per game in 2020, 2.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.5 total in this game is 0.6 points above the 46.9 average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • In Los Angeles' 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Rams are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
  • The Rams score just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars surrender (25.7).
  • When Los Angeles records more than 25.7 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rams average 384.1 yards per game, 23.8 more yards than the 360.3 the Jaguars give up per matchup.
  • In games that Los Angeles totals over 360.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (6) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 12.5 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in only two out of 11 opportunities (18.2%).
  • This season the Jaguars rack up 8.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Rams allow (23.9).
  • The Jaguars rack up 28.8 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Rams give up (351.6).
  • When Jacksonville amasses over 351.6 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Rams have forced (15).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Rams are winless ATS (0-1) as 12.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of five games at home this season.
  • This season, Rams home games average 51.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
  • In away games, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 0-4 overall.
  • Jacksonville has gone over the total once in four away games this year.
  • This season, Jaguars away games average 45.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

