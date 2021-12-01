There will be player props available for Marquez Callaway ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees Callaway's New Orleans Saints (5-6) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway has hauled in 27 passes (51 targets) for 396 yards (36.0 per game) with six TDs this season.

So far this season, 14.9% of the 343 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

This week Callaway will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (278.5 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Callaway put together a 24-yard performance against the Bills last week on two catches while being targeted four times.

Callaway's five receptions (12 targets) have netted him 87 yards (29.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 51 14.9% 27 396 6 7 13.7% Deonte Harris 45 13.1% 27 427 2 4 7.8% Alvin Kamara 44 12.8% 32 310 4 7 13.7% Adam Trautman 40 11.7% 25 241 1 7 13.7%

