Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New Orleans vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway has hauled in 27 passes (51 targets) for 396 yards (36.0 per game) with six TDs this season.
- So far this season, 14.9% of the 343 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Dallas
- This week Callaway will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (278.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Callaway put together a 24-yard performance against the Bills last week on two catches while being targeted four times.
- Callaway's five receptions (12 targets) have netted him 87 yards (29.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
51
14.9%
27
396
6
7
13.7%
Deonte Harris
45
13.1%
27
427
2
4
7.8%
Alvin Kamara
44
12.8%
32
310
4
7
13.7%
Adam Trautman
40
11.7%
25
241
1
7
13.7%
Powered By Data Skrive