December 1, 2021
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New Orleans vs. Dallas

Author:

There will be player props available for Marquez Callaway ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees Callaway's New Orleans Saints (5-6) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway has hauled in 27 passes (51 targets) for 396 yards (36.0 per game) with six TDs this season.
  • So far this season, 14.9% of the 343 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • This week Callaway will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (278.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Callaway put together a 24-yard performance against the Bills last week on two catches while being targeted four times.
  • Callaway's five receptions (12 targets) have netted him 87 yards (29.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

51

14.9%

27

396

6

7

13.7%

Deonte Harris

45

13.1%

27

427

2

4

7.8%

Alvin Kamara

44

12.8%

32

310

4

7

13.7%

Adam Trautman

40

11.7%

25

241

1

7

13.7%

