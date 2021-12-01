The Miami Dolphins (5-7) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 13 clash with the New York Giants (4-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of New York's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 40.5.

The two teams combine to average 37.9 points per game, 2.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.3 points per game, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Dolphins games this season is 45.5, 5.0 points above Sunday's total of 40.5.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 6.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Miami has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Dolphins average 3.5 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Giants allow (23.0).

When Miami puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Dolphins rack up 310.8 yards per game, 60.7 fewer yards than the 371.5 the Giants give up per outing.

When Miami churns out more than 371.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Giants have forced (19).

Giants stats and trends

New York is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Giants have been installed as underdogs by a 4.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

New York's games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).

The Giants rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins surrender (23.3).

When New York records more than 23.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Giants rack up 317.5 yards per game, 49.9 fewer yards than the 367.4 the Dolphins give up.

When New York churns out over 367.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Dolphins have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

Miami is 4-2 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.

This year, in six home games, Miami has gone over the total three times.

This season, Dolphins home games average 44.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

New York is 1-4 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.

This year, in five away games, New York has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Giants away games this season is 47.8 points, 7.3 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

