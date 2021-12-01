Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (5-7) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 13 clash with the New York Giants (4-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 36.4% of New York's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 40.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 37.9 points per game, 2.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.3 points per game, 5.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Dolphins games this season is 45.5, 5.0 points above Sunday's total of 40.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 6.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Miami has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • Miami has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Dolphins average 3.5 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Giants allow (23.0).
  • When Miami puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins rack up 310.8 yards per game, 60.7 fewer yards than the 371.5 the Giants give up per outing.
  • When Miami churns out more than 371.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Giants have forced (19).
  • New York is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Giants have been installed as underdogs by a 4.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
  • New York's games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).
  • The Giants rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins surrender (23.3).
  • When New York records more than 23.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Giants rack up 317.5 yards per game, 49.9 fewer yards than the 367.4 the Dolphins give up.
  • When New York churns out over 367.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Dolphins have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

  • Miami is 4-2 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.
  • This year, in six home games, Miami has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Dolphins home games average 44.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).
  • New York is 1-4 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.
  • This year, in five away games, New York has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in Giants away games this season is 47.8 points, 7.3 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

