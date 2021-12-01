Publish date:
Michigan vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 63 points per game, 19.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 34.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 53, 9.5 points more than Saturday's total of 43.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 42.9 points, 0.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has played 12 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.
- Michigan has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines rack up 37.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Hawkeyes surrender per contest (17.3).
- When Michigan records more than 17.3 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Wolverines average 451.2 yards per game, 135.4 more yards than the 315.8 the Hawkeyes allow per matchup.
- In games that Michigan amasses over 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have nine giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 27 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa is 7-5-0 this season.
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This year the Hawkeyes rack up 8.5 more points per game (25.7) than the Wolverines surrender (17.2).
- Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team notches more than 17.2 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 20.2 fewer yards per game (299.1) than the Wolverines give up (319.3).
- In games that Iowa piles up more than 319.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 15 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Iowa
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
17.2
Avg. Points Allowed
17.3
451.2
Avg. Total Yards
299.1
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
315.8
9
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
27