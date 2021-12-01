Big Ten rivals will do battle when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 0-0 Big Ten) face the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 63 points per game, 19.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 34.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolverines games this season is 53, 9.5 points more than Saturday's total of 43.5.

In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 42.9 points, 0.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has played 12 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

The Wolverines have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.

Michigan has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Wolverines rack up 37.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Hawkeyes surrender per contest (17.3).

When Michigan records more than 17.3 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Wolverines average 451.2 yards per game, 135.4 more yards than the 315.8 the Hawkeyes allow per matchup.

In games that Michigan amasses over 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Wolverines have nine giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 27 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 7-5-0 this season.

Iowa's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year the Hawkeyes rack up 8.5 more points per game (25.7) than the Wolverines surrender (17.2).

Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team notches more than 17.2 points.

The Hawkeyes average 20.2 fewer yards per game (299.1) than the Wolverines give up (319.3).

In games that Iowa piles up more than 319.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats