December 1, 2021
Michigan vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Big Ten rivals will do battle when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 0-0 Big Ten) face the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 63 points per game, 19.5 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 34.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Wolverines games this season is 53, 9.5 points more than Saturday's total of 43.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 42.9 points, 0.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Michigan has played 12 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • The Wolverines have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Michigan has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Wolverines rack up 37.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Hawkeyes surrender per contest (17.3).
  • When Michigan records more than 17.3 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
  • The Wolverines average 451.2 yards per game, 135.4 more yards than the 315.8 the Hawkeyes allow per matchup.
  • In games that Michigan amasses over 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Wolverines have nine giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 27 takeaways .
  • Against the spread, Iowa is 7-5-0 this season.
  • Iowa's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • This year the Hawkeyes rack up 8.5 more points per game (25.7) than the Wolverines surrender (17.2).
  • Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team notches more than 17.2 points.
  • The Hawkeyes average 20.2 fewer yards per game (299.1) than the Wolverines give up (319.3).
  • In games that Iowa piles up more than 319.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Hawkeyes have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats

MichiganStatsIowa

37.3

Avg. Points Scored

25.7

17.2

Avg. Points Allowed

17.3

451.2

Avg. Total Yards

299.1

319.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

315.8

9

Giveaways

15

15

Takeaways

27