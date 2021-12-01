Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will aim to break their 11-game losing run versus the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) in Week 13.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota's games this season have gone over 46.5 points eight of 11 times.
  • So far this season, 33.3% of Detroit's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 5.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51.4 points per game, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Vikings games this season is 49.9, 3.4 points above Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • The 46.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Minnesota has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Vikings average just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions surrender (26.3).
  • Minnesota is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.
  • The Vikings rack up 381.2 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 376.8 the Lions give up per matchup.
  • When Minnesota piles up more than 376.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Vikings have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Lions have takeaways (13).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Minnesota's matchup with the Lions.
  • In Detroit's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Lions have been installed as underdogs by a 7-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those games.
  • Detroit has eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Lions rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings give up (25.1).
  • The Lions collect 305.4 yards per game, 77.5 fewer yards than the 382.9 the Vikings allow.
  • Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals more than 382.9 yards.
  • This season the Lions have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Vikings' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-6 overall, at home.
  • This season, in six home games, Detroit has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Lions home games average 46.6 points, 0.1 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • Minnesota is 2-4 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, in away games.
  • In five of six road games this year, Minnesota has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.4 points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.