The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will aim to break their 11-game losing run versus the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) in Week 13.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Minnesota's games this season have gone over 46.5 points eight of 11 times.

So far this season, 33.3% of Detroit's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 5.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.4 points per game, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Vikings games this season is 49.9, 3.4 points above Sunday's total of 46.5.

The 46.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Vikings average just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions surrender (26.3).

Minnesota is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Vikings rack up 381.2 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 376.8 the Lions give up per matchup.

When Minnesota piles up more than 376.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Vikings have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Lions have takeaways (13).

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Lions have been installed as underdogs by a 7-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Detroit has eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Lions rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings give up (25.1).

The Lions collect 305.4 yards per game, 77.5 fewer yards than the 382.9 the Vikings allow.

Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals more than 382.9 yards.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Vikings' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-6 overall, at home.

This season, in six home games, Detroit has hit the over twice.

This season, Lions home games average 46.6 points, 0.1 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Minnesota is 2-4 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, in away games.

In five of six road games this year, Minnesota has hit the over.

The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.4 points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

