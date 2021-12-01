Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State's games this season have gone over 46.5 points six of 11 times.
- Baylor's games have gone over 46.5 points in nine of 12 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 18.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.2 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 10.7 points greater than the 35.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.1 points per game in 2021, 5.6 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 52.4 points, 5.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- In Oklahoma State's 12 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year, the Cowboys average 12.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Bears give up (19.4).
- When Oklahoma State puts up more than 19.4 points, it is 9-1-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Cowboys average 60.0 more yards per game (409.8) than the Bears give up per matchup (349.8).
- Oklahoma State is 6-0-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team totals more than 349.8 yards.
- The Cowboys have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 20 takeaways .
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Bears covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This season the Bears put up 17.0 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys give up (16.4).
- When Baylor records more than 16.4 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Bears rack up 169.6 more yards per game (445.9) than the Cowboys allow (276.3).
- When Baylor churns out over 276.3 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- This season the Bears have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Baylor
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
33.4
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
19.4
409.8
Avg. Total Yards
445.9
276.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.8
15
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
20