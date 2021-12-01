Big 12 opponents will clash when the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet the No. 9 Baylor Bears (10-2, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State's games this season have gone over 46.5 points six of 11 times.

Baylor's games have gone over 46.5 points in nine of 12 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 18.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.7 points greater than the 35.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.1 points per game in 2021, 5.6 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 52.4 points, 5.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma State's 12 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Cowboys average 12.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Bears give up (19.4).

When Oklahoma State puts up more than 19.4 points, it is 9-1-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Cowboys average 60.0 more yards per game (409.8) than the Bears give up per matchup (349.8).

Oklahoma State is 6-0-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team totals more than 349.8 yards.

The Cowboys have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 20 takeaways .

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Bears covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Bears put up 17.0 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys give up (16.4).

When Baylor records more than 16.4 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Bears rack up 169.6 more yards per game (445.9) than the Cowboys allow (276.3).

When Baylor churns out over 276.3 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

This season the Bears have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (16).

Season Stats