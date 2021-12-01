The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) and New York Jets (3-8) will face each other in a Week 13 NFL matchup.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in seven of 12 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 45 points in six of 11 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.6 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.2 points per game, 8.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 48.3, 3.3 points more than Sunday's total of 45.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Eagles average 25.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Jets surrender per matchup (30.4).

When Philadelphia puts up more than 30.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles rack up 351.1 yards per game, 43.8 fewer yards than the 394.9 the Jets allow per contest.

When Philadelphia totals more than 394.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).

Jets stats and trends

New York is 3-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Jets have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in five chances).

New York's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season the Jets average 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles give up (22.8).

When New York records more than 22.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Jets rack up just 9.9 fewer yards per game (331.2) than the Eagles allow (341.1).

In games that New York totals over 341.1 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (12).

Home and road insights

New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.

In three of five games at home this season, New York has gone over the total.

This season, Jets home games average 44.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (45).

This year in away games, Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

In three of seven road games this season, Philadelphia has hit the over.

The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 47.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

