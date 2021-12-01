Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) and New York Jets (3-8) will face each other in a Week 13 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 45 points in six of 11 chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.6 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.2 points per game, 8.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Eagles games this season is 48.3, 3.3 points more than Sunday's total of 45.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Philadelphia is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Eagles average 25.3 points per game, 5.1 fewer than the Jets surrender per matchup (30.4).
  • When Philadelphia puts up more than 30.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Eagles rack up 351.1 yards per game, 43.8 fewer yards than the 394.9 the Jets allow per contest.
  • When Philadelphia totals more than 394.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Jets.
  • New York is 3-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Jets have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • New York's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • This season the Jets average 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles give up (22.8).
  • When New York records more than 22.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Jets rack up just 9.9 fewer yards per game (331.2) than the Eagles allow (341.1).
  • In games that New York totals over 341.1 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (12).

Home and road insights

  • New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.
  • In three of five games at home this season, New York has gone over the total.
  • This season, Jets home games average 44.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (45).
  • This year in away games, Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • In three of seven road games this season, Philadelphia has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 47.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.