The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2, 0-0 ACC) have an ACC matchup versus the No. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 72.5-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 72.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 85.7 points per game average.

The 52.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.1 fewer than the 72.5 total in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 59 points per game, 13.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64 points, 8.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Panthers have an against the spread record of 9-3 in their 12 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The Panthers score 42.8 points per game, 13.7 more than the Demon Deacons surrender per matchup (29.1).

Pittsburgh is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.1 points.

The Panthers average 85.2 more yards per game (512.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (427.5).

When Pittsburgh picks up more than 427.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 13 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year the Demon Deacons average 19.6 more points per game (42.9) than the Panthers surrender (23.3).

When Wake Forest records more than 23.3 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons rack up 129.9 more yards per game (483.7) than the Panthers give up per contest (353.8).

In games that Wake Forest totals over 353.8 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

This year the Demon Deacons have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (17).

Season Stats