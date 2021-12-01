Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 72.5-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.
- Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 72.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 85.7 points per game average.
- The 52.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.1 fewer than the 72.5 total in this contest.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 59 points per game, 13.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64 points, 8.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- This season, the Panthers have an against the spread record of 9-3 in their 12 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).
- The Panthers score 42.8 points per game, 13.7 more than the Demon Deacons surrender per matchup (29.1).
- Pittsburgh is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.1 points.
- The Panthers average 85.2 more yards per game (512.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (427.5).
- When Pittsburgh picks up more than 427.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 13 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Demon Deacons average 19.6 more points per game (42.9) than the Panthers surrender (23.3).
- When Wake Forest records more than 23.3 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Demon Deacons rack up 129.9 more yards per game (483.7) than the Panthers give up per contest (353.8).
- In games that Wake Forest totals over 353.8 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
- This year the Demon Deacons have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Wake Forest
42.8
Avg. Points Scored
42.9
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.1
512.7
Avg. Total Yards
483.7
353.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.5
14
Giveaways
16
17
Takeaways
27