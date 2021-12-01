The No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (11-1, 0-0 MWC) have a MWC matchup versus the Utah State Aggies (9-3, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for San Diego State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50 points in four of 12 games this season.

Utah State's games have gone over 50 points in eight of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.9, is 9.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 6.4 points greater than the 43.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Aztecs games have an average total of 43.7 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.6 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 10.6 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Aztecs have just two against the spread wins in six games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Aztecs average 27.7 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 per contest the Aggies give up.

When San Diego State records more than 26.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Aztecs collect 62.4 fewer yards per game (334.9) than the Aggies allow per matchup (397.3).

When San Diego State picks up over 397.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Aztecs have 12 giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 17 takeaways .

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 6 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Utah State's games this season have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Aggies put up 14.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Aztecs allow (17.3).

Utah State is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team scores more than 17.3 points.

The Aggies collect 143 more yards per game (457.2) than the Aztecs allow per matchup (314.2).

In games that Utah State picks up over 314.2 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

This season the Aggies have 18 turnovers, two fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (20).

Season Stats