The San Francisco 49ers (6-5) will aim to extend their three-game winning run versus the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) in Week 13.

Odds for Seahawks vs. 49ers

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 11 opportunities (18.2%).

The Seahawks rack up 19.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 49ers surrender per outing (22.5).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Seahawks collect 295.7 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 318.7 the 49ers give up per matchup.

In games that Seattle picks up more than 318.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year, the Seahawks have seven turnovers, four fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (11).

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 5-6-0 this year.

San Francisco's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The 49ers put up 5.0 more points per game (25.5) than the Seahawks allow (20.5).

When San Francisco puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The 49ers rack up 33.9 fewer yards per game (365.1) than the Seahawks allow (399.0).

San Francisco is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 399.0 yards.

This season the 49ers have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Seahawks' takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 1-4 overall.

Seattle has gone over the total once in five home games this year.

San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread, and 4-1 overall, in away games.

In five away games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total twice.

