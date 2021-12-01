Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (6-5) will aim to extend their three-game winning run versus the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) in Week 13.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Seahawks vs. 49ers

  • Seattle has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 11 opportunities (18.2%).
  • The Seahawks rack up 19.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 49ers surrender per outing (22.5).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.
  • The Seahawks collect 295.7 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 318.7 the 49ers give up per matchup.
  • In games that Seattle picks up more than 318.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • This year, the Seahawks have seven turnovers, four fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Seattle's matchup with the 49ers.
  • Against the spread, San Francisco is 5-6-0 this year.
  • San Francisco's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The 49ers put up 5.0 more points per game (25.5) than the Seahawks allow (20.5).
  • When San Francisco puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The 49ers rack up 33.9 fewer yards per game (365.1) than the Seahawks allow (399.0).
  • San Francisco is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 399.0 yards.
  • This season the 49ers have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Seahawks' takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 1-4 overall.
  • Seattle has gone over the total once in five home games this year.
  • San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread, and 4-1 overall, in away games.
  • In five away games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total twice.

Powered by Data Skrive.