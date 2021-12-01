NFC South foes will clash in NFL Week 13 action when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) face the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.6, is 0.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This game's total is the same as the 50.5 points per game average these two teams have combined to give up this year.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.8 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.5 over/under in this game is 2.7 points higher than the 47.8 average total in Falcons games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by an 11-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those matchups.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Buccaneers rack up 4.0 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons surrender (27.5).

Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.5 points.

The Buccaneers average 39.9 more yards per game (401.7) than the Falcons give up per contest (361.8).

In games that Tampa Bay churns out over 361.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 15 times, four more than the Falcons' takeaways (11).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Falcons.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year the Falcons put up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (23.0).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.0 points.

The Falcons average just 18.0 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers give up (328.5).

When Atlanta churns out over 328.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 18 times, five fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this season.

Atlanta has gone over the total twice in five home games this year.

The average total in Falcons home games this season is 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Tampa Bay is 3-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, away from home.

In three of six road games this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over.

This season, Buccaneers away games average 51.6 points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.