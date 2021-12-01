Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC South foes will clash in NFL Week 13 action when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) face the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.6, is 0.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This game's total is the same as the 50.5 points per game average these two teams have combined to give up this year.
  • Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.8 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 50.5 over/under in this game is 2.7 points higher than the 47.8 average total in Falcons games this season.
  • Tampa Bay has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by an 11-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those matchups.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The Buccaneers rack up 4.0 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons surrender (27.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.5 points.
  • The Buccaneers average 39.9 more yards per game (401.7) than the Falcons give up per contest (361.8).
  • In games that Tampa Bay churns out over 361.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 15 times, four more than the Falcons' takeaways (11).
  • Atlanta has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • The Falcons have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • This year the Falcons put up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Buccaneers surrender (23.0).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.0 points.
  • The Falcons average just 18.0 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers give up (328.5).
  • When Atlanta churns out over 328.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 18 times, five fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this season.
  • Atlanta has gone over the total twice in five home games this year.
  • The average total in Falcons home games this season is 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, away from home.
  • In three of six road games this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over.
  • This season, Buccaneers away games average 51.6 points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

