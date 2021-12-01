The California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) and USC Trojans (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other in clash of Pac-12 opponents at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cal vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in three of 11 games this season.

USC's games have gone over 58 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 4.3 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 2.5 points greater than the 55.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Golden Bears and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is one point more than this game's over/under.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cal has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Golden Bears score 8.8 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Trojans allow (32.5).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 32.5 points.

The Golden Bears average 25 fewer yards per game (397.1), than the Trojans allow per outing (422.1).

In games that Cal piles up over 422.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Golden Bears have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (19).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cal at SISportsbook.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Trojans have been underdogs by 4 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

USC has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Trojans average 30 points per game, seven more than the Golden Bears surrender (23).

USC is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team notches more than 23 points.

The Trojans average 84 more yards per game (446.7) than the Golden Bears give up per outing (362.7).

In games that USC picks up more than 362.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

The Trojans have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Bears.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats