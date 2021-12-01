Publish date:
Cal vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in three of 11 games this season.
- USC's games have gone over 58 points in seven of 11 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 4.3 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 2.5 points greater than the 55.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Golden Bears and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 59 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is one point more than this game's over/under.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Golden Bears have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Cal has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Golden Bears score 8.8 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Trojans allow (32.5).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 32.5 points.
- The Golden Bears average 25 fewer yards per game (397.1), than the Trojans allow per outing (422.1).
- In games that Cal piles up over 422.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Golden Bears have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (19).
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Trojans have been underdogs by 4 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- USC has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Trojans average 30 points per game, seven more than the Golden Bears surrender (23).
- USC is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team notches more than 23 points.
- The Trojans average 84 more yards per game (446.7) than the Golden Bears give up per outing (362.7).
- In games that USC picks up more than 362.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.
- The Trojans have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Bears.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|USC
23.7
Avg. Points Scored
30
23
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
397.1
Avg. Total Yards
446.7
362.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.1
10
Giveaways
18
18
Takeaways
19