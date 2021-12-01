Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
- In 50% of Oregon's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 59.5.
- The two teams combine to score 68.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 13.6 points more than the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 53.2, 6.3 points fewer than Friday's total of 59.5 .
- The 59.5 over/under in this game is 2.3 points above the 57.2 average total in Ducks games this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Utah is 5-6-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Utes have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those games.
- Utah's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).
- The Utes put up 10.9 more points per game (35.3) than the Ducks allow (24.4).
- Utah is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.
- The Utes average 434.2 yards per game, 62.9 more yards than the 371.3 the Ducks give up per matchup.
- Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out over 371.3 yards.
- This year, the Utes have 12 turnovers, eight fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (20).
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Ducks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Oregon's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- The Ducks score 11.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Utes give up (21.5).
- Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team records more than 21.5 points.
- The Ducks collect 109.5 more yards per game (434.4) than the Utes allow (324.9).
- Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team piles up over 324.9 yards.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
33.2
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
434.2
Avg. Total Yards
434.4
324.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
12
Giveaways
11
12
Takeaways
20