The No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) have a Pac-12 matchup against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (10-2, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

In 50% of Oregon's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 59.5.

The two teams combine to score 68.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 13.6 points more than the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Utes games this season is 53.2, 6.3 points fewer than Friday's total of 59.5 .

The 59.5 over/under in this game is 2.3 points above the 57.2 average total in Ducks games this season.

Utah Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 5-6-0 this year.

So far this season, the Utes have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those games.

Utah's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).

The Utes put up 10.9 more points per game (35.3) than the Ducks allow (24.4).

Utah is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.

The Utes average 434.2 yards per game, 62.9 more yards than the 371.3 the Ducks give up per matchup.

Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out over 371.3 yards.

This year, the Utes have 12 turnovers, eight fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (20).

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Ducks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Oregon's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Ducks score 11.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Utes give up (21.5).

Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team records more than 21.5 points.

The Ducks collect 109.5 more yards per game (434.4) than the Utes allow (324.9).

Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team piles up over 324.9 yards.

The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats