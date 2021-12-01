C-USA foes will clash when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4, 0-0 C-USA) meet the UTSA Roadrunners (11-1, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 72.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

UTSA's games have gone over 72.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Friday's over/under is 7.7 points lower than the two team's combined 80.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 23.3 points more than the 49.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 5.6 points fewer than Friday's total of 72.5 .

The 72.5 total in this game is 13.8 points above the 58.7 average total in Roadrunners games this season.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

So far this season, the Hilltoppers have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.

Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 11 opportunities (63.6%).

The Hilltoppers put up 21.1 more points per game (43.3) than the Roadrunners allow (22.2).

Western Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.

The Hilltoppers rack up 525.1 yards per game, 179.1 more yards than the 346.0 the Roadrunners give up per contest.

In games that Western Kentucky totals over 346.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have forced (23).

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

UTSA has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Roadrunners put up 9.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Hilltoppers allow (27.0).

UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team records more than 27.0 points.

The Roadrunners average 22.2 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hilltoppers give up per matchup (411.3).

In games that UTSA piles up over 411.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over 12 times, 15 fewer times than the Hilltoppers have forced turnovers (27).

Season Stats