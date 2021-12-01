Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. UTSA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 72.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- UTSA's games have gone over 72.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Friday's over/under is 7.7 points lower than the two team's combined 80.2 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 23.3 points more than the 49.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 5.6 points fewer than Friday's total of 72.5 .
- The 72.5 total in this game is 13.8 points above the 58.7 average total in Roadrunners games this season.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- So far this season, the Hilltoppers have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 11 opportunities (63.6%).
- The Hilltoppers put up 21.1 more points per game (43.3) than the Roadrunners allow (22.2).
- Western Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.
- The Hilltoppers rack up 525.1 yards per game, 179.1 more yards than the 346.0 the Roadrunners give up per contest.
- In games that Western Kentucky totals over 346.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have forced (23).
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
- UTSA has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Roadrunners put up 9.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Hilltoppers allow (27.0).
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team records more than 27.0 points.
- The Roadrunners average 22.2 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hilltoppers give up per matchup (411.3).
- In games that UTSA piles up over 411.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over 12 times, 15 fewer times than the Hilltoppers have forced turnovers (27).
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|UTSA
43.3
Avg. Points Scored
36.9
27.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
525.1
Avg. Total Yards
433.5
411.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.0
16
Giveaways
12
27
Takeaways
23