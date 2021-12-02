Amari Cooper has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) take on the New Orleans Saints (5-6) in Week 13 at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has accumulated 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 65 times and averages 53.0 receiving yards.

Cooper has been the target of 15.4% (65 total) of his team's 422 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 15.8% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while running the football 42.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Cooper has averaged 87 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Saints, 39.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game.

In three matchups versus the Saints, Cooper has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints are allowing 266.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Cooper did not have a catch in last week's game against the Raiders.

Over his last three outings, Cooper's four targets have resulted in four grabs for 51 yards (17.0 ypg).

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 65 15.4% 44 583 5 9 15.8% CeeDee Lamb 77 18.2% 50 740 6 8 14.0% Dalton Schultz 66 15.6% 47 537 4 5 8.8% Cedrick Wilson 44 10.4% 30 420 3 6 10.5%

Powered By Data Skrive