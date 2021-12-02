Publish date:
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper has accumulated 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 65 times and averages 53.0 receiving yards.
- Cooper has been the target of 15.4% (65 total) of his team's 422 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 15.8% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while running the football 42.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the Saints.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Cooper has averaged 87 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Saints, 39.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- In three matchups versus the Saints, Cooper has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints are allowing 266.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Cooper did not have a catch in last week's game against the Raiders.
- Over his last three outings, Cooper's four targets have resulted in four grabs for 51 yards (17.0 ypg).
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
65
15.4%
44
583
5
9
15.8%
CeeDee Lamb
77
18.2%
50
740
6
8
14.0%
Dalton Schultz
66
15.6%
47
537
4
5
8.8%
Cedrick Wilson
44
10.4%
30
420
3
6
10.5%
Powered By Data Skrive