December 2, 2021
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans

Amari Cooper has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) take on the New Orleans Saints (5-6) in Week 13 at Caesars Superdome.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooper has accumulated 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 65 times and averages 53.0 receiving yards.
  • Cooper has been the target of 15.4% (65 total) of his team's 422 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 15.8% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while running the football 42.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Cooper has averaged 87 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Saints, 39.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • In three matchups versus the Saints, Cooper has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints are allowing 266.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Cooper did not have a catch in last week's game against the Raiders.
  • Over his last three outings, Cooper's four targets have resulted in four grabs for 51 yards (17.0 ypg).

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amari Cooper

65

15.4%

44

583

5

9

15.8%

CeeDee Lamb

77

18.2%

50

740

6

8

14.0%

Dalton Schultz

66

15.6%

47

537

4

5

8.8%

Cedrick Wilson

44

10.4%

30

420

3

6

10.5%

