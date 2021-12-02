The Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) and No. 20 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (11-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) will face each other in clash of Sun Belt rivals at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Louisiana's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 67.1 points per game, 14.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 37.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.1 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 56.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.5-point total for this game is 4.3 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have an ATS record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Mountaineers average 35.8 points per game, 17.3 more than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender per outing (18.5).

When Appalachian State scores more than 18.5 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Mountaineers average 439.9 yards per game, 90.2 more yards than the 349.7 the Ragin' Cajuns allow per outing.

In games that Appalachian State churns out over 349.7 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (19).

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana is 5-7-0 this season.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Louisiana's games this season have gone over the point total three times in 12 opportunities (25%).

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 12.4 more points per game (31.3) than the Mountaineers give up (18.9).

Louisiana is 5-6 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 86.9 more yards per game (406.6) than the Mountaineers give up (319.7).

In games that Louisiana amasses more than 319.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This year the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 13 fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (21).

Season Stats