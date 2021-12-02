Publish date:
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Louisiana's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to average 67.1 points per game, 14.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 37.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.1 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 56.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.5-point total for this game is 4.3 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Appalachian State is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Mountaineers have an ATS record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.
- Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Mountaineers average 35.8 points per game, 17.3 more than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender per outing (18.5).
- When Appalachian State scores more than 18.5 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Mountaineers average 439.9 yards per game, 90.2 more yards than the 349.7 the Ragin' Cajuns allow per outing.
- In games that Appalachian State churns out over 349.7 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (19).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Louisiana is 5-7-0 this season.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Louisiana's games this season have gone over the point total three times in 12 opportunities (25%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up 12.4 more points per game (31.3) than the Mountaineers give up (18.9).
- Louisiana is 5-6 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 86.9 more yards per game (406.6) than the Mountaineers give up (319.7).
- In games that Louisiana amasses more than 319.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- This year the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 13 fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (21).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Louisiana
35.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
18.5
439.9
Avg. Total Yards
406.6
319.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.7
20
Giveaways
8
21
Takeaways
19