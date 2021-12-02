Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) and Chicago Bears (4-7) will face each other in a Week 13 NFL matchup.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of 12 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 44.5 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 41.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 48.7 points per game in 2020, 3.2 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Arizona has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
  • The Cardinals score 28.2 points per game, 5.1 more than the Bears surrender per outing (23.1).
  • When Arizona puts up more than 23.1 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals collect 44.5 more yards per game (378.9) than the Bears give up per contest (334.4).
  • In games that Arizona picks up more than 334.4 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bears have forced 11.
  • Chicago is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more in three chances.
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Bears average just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals give up (18.4).
  • Chicago is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.
  • The Bears collect 296.1 yards per game, 21.7 fewer yards than the 317.8 the Cardinals give up.
  • When Chicago piles up over 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Bears have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this year.
  • In five home games this season, Chicago has gone over the total once.
  • Bears home games this season average 42.2 total points, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • Arizona is 6-0 overall, and 6-0 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In six away games this year, Arizona has gone over the total three times.
  • Cardinals away games this season average 49.5 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

