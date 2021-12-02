The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) and Chicago Bears (4-7) will face each other in a Week 13 NFL matchup.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of 12 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 44.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 41.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 48.7 points per game in 2020, 3.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Cardinals score 28.2 points per game, 5.1 more than the Bears surrender per outing (23.1).

When Arizona puts up more than 23.1 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Cardinals collect 44.5 more yards per game (378.9) than the Bears give up per contest (334.4).

In games that Arizona picks up more than 334.4 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bears have forced 11.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more in three chances.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Bears average just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals give up (18.4).

Chicago is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.

The Bears collect 296.1 yards per game, 21.7 fewer yards than the 317.8 the Cardinals give up.

When Chicago piles up over 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Bears have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this year.

In five home games this season, Chicago has gone over the total once.

Bears home games this season average 42.2 total points, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Arizona is 6-0 overall, and 6-0 against the spread, in away games.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point favorites or more away from home.

In six away games this year, Arizona has gone over the total three times.

Cardinals away games this season average 49.5 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

