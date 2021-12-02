The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will attempt to halt their three-game losing run in a Week 13 clash against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3).

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Baltimore's games this season have gone over 44 points five of 12 times.

In 45.5% of Pittsburgh's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.

Sunday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 44.3 points per game average.

The 46.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.1 more than the 44 total in this contest.

The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 4.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 44 total in this game is 0.5 points above the 43.5 average total in Steelers games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Ravens have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Ravens average just 0.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Steelers give up (24.3).

When Baltimore scores more than 24.3 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ravens average 393.5 yards per game, 26.0 more yards than the 367.5 the Steelers allow per outing.

In games that Baltimore picks up over 367.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Steelers' takeaways (10).

Steelers stats and trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 4-7-0 this season.

The Steelers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This season the Steelers score just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens give up (21.8).

Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 21.8 points.

The Steelers rack up 325.5 yards per game, 34.4 fewer yards than the 359.9 the Ravens allow.

In games that Pittsburgh totals more than 359.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 3-2-1 overall.

The Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

Pittsburgh has hit the over in three of six home games this season.

Steelers home games this season average 41.8 total points, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).

Baltimore is 3-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.

Baltimore has gone over the total once in five away games this year.

This season, Ravens away games average 46.3 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

