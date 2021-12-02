Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will attempt to halt their three-game losing run in a Week 13 clash against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3).

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore's games this season have gone over 44 points five of 12 times.
  • In 45.5% of Pittsburgh's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.
  • Sunday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 44.3 points per game average.
  • The 46.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.1 more than the 44 total in this contest.
  • The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 4.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44 total in this game is 0.5 points above the 43.5 average total in Steelers games this season.
  • Baltimore is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Ravens have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Ravens average just 0.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Steelers give up (24.3).
  • When Baltimore scores more than 24.3 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Ravens average 393.5 yards per game, 26.0 more yards than the 367.5 the Steelers allow per outing.
  • In games that Baltimore picks up over 367.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Steelers' takeaways (10).
  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 4-7-0 this season.
  • The Steelers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • This season the Steelers score just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens give up (21.8).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 21.8 points.
  • The Steelers rack up 325.5 yards per game, 34.4 fewer yards than the 359.9 the Ravens allow.
  • In games that Pittsburgh totals more than 359.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 3-2-1 overall.
  • The Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • Pittsburgh has hit the over in three of six home games this season.
  • Steelers home games this season average 41.8 total points, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).
  • Baltimore is 3-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • Baltimore has gone over the total once in five away games this year.
  • This season, Ravens away games average 46.3 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.