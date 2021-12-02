Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (8-4) will attempt to keep their six-game winning run alive in a Week 13 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (7-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.
  • New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 14.1 points more than Monday's over/under.
  • The 32.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Bills games this season is 48.9, 5.4 points more than Monday's total of 43.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Buffalo is 8-4-0 this year.
  • The Bills have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Bills score 13.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Patriots surrender (15.8).
  • When Buffalo scores more than 15.8 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Bills average 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots allow per outing (316.7).
  • In games that Buffalo amasses more than 316.7 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Bills have 16 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 25 takeaways.
  • In New England's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Patriots have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • New England's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Patriots rack up 11.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bills give up (16.5).
  • New England is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.5 points.
  • The Patriots rack up 80.1 more yards per game (355.3) than the Bills give up (275.2).
  • In games that New England amasses more than 275.2 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • This year the Patriots have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, at home.
  • The Bills are 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • Buffalo has hit the over twice in five home games this season.
  • Bills home games this season average 47.7 total points, 4.2 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • In away games, New England is 5-0 overall and 4-1 against the spread.
  • This year, as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Patriots are 3-1 ATS.
  • New England has gone over the total twice in five away games this year.
  • This season, Patriots away games average 44.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.