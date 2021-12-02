The New England Patriots (8-4) will attempt to keep their six-game winning run alive in a Week 13 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (7-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 14.1 points more than Monday's over/under.

The 32.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bills games this season is 48.9, 5.4 points more than Monday's total of 43.5.

In 2020, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 8-4-0 this year.

The Bills have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Bills score 13.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Patriots surrender (15.8).

When Buffalo scores more than 15.8 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Bills average 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots allow per outing (316.7).

In games that Buffalo amasses more than 316.7 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bills have 16 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 25 takeaways.

Patriots stats and trends

In New England's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Patriots have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

New England's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Patriots rack up 11.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bills give up (16.5).

New England is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.5 points.

The Patriots rack up 80.1 more yards per game (355.3) than the Bills give up (275.2).

In games that New England amasses more than 275.2 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year the Patriots have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, at home.

The Bills are 3-2 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Buffalo has hit the over twice in five home games this season.

Bills home games this season average 47.7 total points, 4.2 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

In away games, New England is 5-0 overall and 4-1 against the spread.

This year, as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Patriots are 3-1 ATS.

New England has gone over the total twice in five away games this year.

This season, Patriots away games average 44.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

