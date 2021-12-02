Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Lamb has 50 catches (77 targets), leading his team with 740 receiving yards (67.3 per game) plus six touchdowns.
- Lamb has been the target of 18.2% (77 total) of his team's 422 passing attempts this season.
- Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Saints.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 266.5 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Lamb did not have a catch in last week's game against the Raiders.
- Lamb has caught nine passes on 11 targets for 108 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards over his last three outings.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
77
18.2%
50
740
6
8
14.0%
Amari Cooper
65
15.4%
44
583
5
9
15.8%
Dalton Schultz
66
15.6%
47
537
4
5
8.8%
Cedrick Wilson
44
10.4%
30
420
3
6
10.5%
Powered By Data Skrive