December 2, 2021
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on CeeDee Lamb for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (7-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-6) face off in a Week 13 matchup from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Lamb has 50 catches (77 targets), leading his team with 740 receiving yards (67.3 per game) plus six touchdowns.
  • Lamb has been the target of 18.2% (77 total) of his team's 422 passing attempts this season.
  • Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 266.5 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Lamb did not have a catch in last week's game against the Raiders.
  • Lamb has caught nine passes on 11 targets for 108 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards over his last three outings.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

77

18.2%

50

740

6

8

14.0%

Amari Cooper

65

15.4%

44

583

5

9

15.8%

Dalton Schultz

66

15.6%

47

537

4

5

8.8%

Cedrick Wilson

44

10.4%

30

420

3

6

10.5%

