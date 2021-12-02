In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on CeeDee Lamb for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (7-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-6) face off in a Week 13 matchup from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Lamb has 50 catches (77 targets), leading his team with 740 receiving yards (67.3 per game) plus six touchdowns.

Lamb has been the target of 18.2% (77 total) of his team's 422 passing attempts this season.

Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New Orleans

The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 266.5 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Lamb did not have a catch in last week's game against the Raiders.

Lamb has caught nine passes on 11 targets for 108 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards over his last three outings.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 77 18.2% 50 740 6 8 14.0% Amari Cooper 65 15.4% 44 583 5 9 15.8% Dalton Schultz 66 15.6% 47 537 4 5 8.8% Cedrick Wilson 44 10.4% 30 420 3 6 10.5%

