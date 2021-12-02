The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0, 0-0 AAC) face an AAC matchup with the No. 16 Houston Cougars (11-1, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in six of 12 games this season.

Houston's games have gone over 53 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 78.4 points per game, 25.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 17.4 points above the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 54.8, 1.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 2.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Bearcats are 4-5 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Bearcats rack up 39.6 points per game, 19.8 more than the Cougars give up per contest (19.8).

Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 12-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.8 points.

The Bearcats rack up 141 more yards per game (431.3) than the Cougars allow per outing (290.3).

Cincinnati is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team picks up over 290.3 yards.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

Houston has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Cougars average 38.8 points per game, 23.0 more than the Bearcats allow (15.8).

Houston is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team records more than 15.8 points.

The Cougars rack up 119.4 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bearcats allow per matchup (302.3).

In games that Houston piles up over 302.3 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 31 takeaways .

