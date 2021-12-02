Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Houston College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in six of 12 games this season.
- Houston's games have gone over 53 points in seven of 12 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 78.4 points per game, 25.4 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 17.4 points above the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Bearcats games this season is 54.8, 1.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 2.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Bearcats are 4-5 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.
- Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Bearcats rack up 39.6 points per game, 19.8 more than the Cougars give up per contest (19.8).
- Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 12-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.8 points.
- The Bearcats rack up 141 more yards per game (431.3) than the Cougars allow per outing (290.3).
- Cincinnati is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team picks up over 290.3 yards.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- Houston has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars average 38.8 points per game, 23.0 more than the Bearcats allow (15.8).
- Houston is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team records more than 15.8 points.
- The Cougars rack up 119.4 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bearcats allow per matchup (302.3).
- In games that Houston piles up over 302.3 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 31 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Houston
39.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.8
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
431.3
Avg. Total Yards
421.7
302.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
290.3
19
Giveaways
11
31
Takeaways
22