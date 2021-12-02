The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) will battle in a Week 13 NFL matchup.

Odds for Bengals vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of Los Angeles' games (5/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 2.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Chargers have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Bengals average just 1.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Chargers surrender (26.6).

Cincinnati is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.6 points.

The Bengals average only 5.3 more yards per game (355.5) than the Chargers give up per outing (350.2).

When Cincinnati totals over 350.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (12).

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Chargers rack up 4.3 more points per game (24.8) than the Bengals give up (20.5).

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.

The Chargers average 35.6 more yards per game (383.8) than the Bengals give up per outing (348.2).

Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up over 348.2 yards.

The Chargers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

This year, in five home games, Cincinnati has hit the over three times.

Bengals home games this season average 47.0 total points, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

In away games, Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

Away from home, the Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more.

This year, in five road games, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.

This season, Chargers away games average 49.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

