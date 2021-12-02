Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) will battle in a Week 13 NFL matchup.

Odds for Bengals vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, 45.5% of Los Angeles' games (5/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 50.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 2.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Chargers have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Cincinnati has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Bengals average just 1.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Chargers surrender (26.6).
  • Cincinnati is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.6 points.
  • The Bengals average only 5.3 more yards per game (355.5) than the Chargers give up per outing (350.2).
  • When Cincinnati totals over 350.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (12).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Chargers.
  • Los Angeles is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Chargers rack up 4.3 more points per game (24.8) than the Bengals give up (20.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.
  • The Chargers average 35.6 more yards per game (383.8) than the Bengals give up per outing (348.2).
  • Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up over 348.2 yards.
  • The Chargers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
  • This year, in five home games, Cincinnati has hit the over three times.
  • Bengals home games this season average 47.0 total points, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).
  • In away games, Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • Away from home, the Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in five road games, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Chargers away games average 49.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

