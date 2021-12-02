Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans

Author:

Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-6) in Week 13 at Caesars Superdome.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott leads Dallas with 2,932 passing yards (266.5 per game) and has a 69.4% completion percentage (261-for-376), tossing 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 94 rushing yards (8.5 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Cowboys, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.9% of the time while running the football 42.1% of the time.
  • Prescott has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Prescott's 236 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Saints are 49.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Prescott had a TD pass once over that time.
  • The 266.5 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Raiders, Prescott went 32-for-47 (68.1 percent) for 375 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Prescott has thrown for 887 yards (295.7 ypg), completing 69.4% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added eight rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on three carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

77

18.2%

50

740

6

8

14.0%

Amari Cooper

65

15.4%

44

583

5

9

15.8%

Dalton Schultz

66

15.6%

47

537

4

5

8.8%

