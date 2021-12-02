Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott leads Dallas with 2,932 passing yards (266.5 per game) and has a 69.4% completion percentage (261-for-376), tossing 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 94 rushing yards (8.5 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Cowboys, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.9% of the time while running the football 42.1% of the time.
- Prescott has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Prescott's 236 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Saints are 49.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Prescott had a TD pass once over that time.
- The 266.5 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Raiders, Prescott went 32-for-47 (68.1 percent) for 375 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Prescott has thrown for 887 yards (295.7 ypg), completing 69.4% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He has added eight rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on three carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
77
18.2%
50
740
6
8
14.0%
Amari Cooper
65
15.4%
44
583
5
9
15.8%
Dalton Schultz
66
15.6%
47
537
4
5
8.8%
