The New Orleans Saints (5-6) will fight to halt their four-game slide in a Week 13 clash against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

New Orleans' games have gone over 47.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 53 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.2 points above the 45.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.2, 4.7 points more than Thursday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.5 total in this game is 3.1 points above the 44.4 average total in Saints games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in five chances).

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cowboys rack up 7.0 more points per game (29.6) than the Saints allow (22.6).

Dallas is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.6 points.

The Cowboys collect 76.1 more yards per game (419.8) than the Saints allow per matchup (343.7).

When Dallas totals over 343.7 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (16).

Saints stats and trends

In New Orleans' 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Saints average 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Cowboys give up.

When New Orleans records more than 22.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Saints rack up 60.1 fewer yards per game (309.4) than the Cowboys give up (369.5).

In games that New Orleans amasses more than 369.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).

This season, New Orleans has gone over the total in three of six games at home.

Saints home games this season average 45.6 total points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Dallas is 4-1 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, away from home.

Dallas has hit the over twice in five away games this year.

This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 5.2 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

