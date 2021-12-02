Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New Orleans Saints (5-6) will fight to halt their four-game slide in a Week 13 clash against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • New Orleans' games have gone over 47.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 53 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.2 points above the 45.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.2, 4.7 points more than Thursday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The 47.5 total in this game is 3.1 points above the 44.4 average total in Saints games this season.
  • In Dallas' 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Cowboys have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Cowboys rack up 7.0 more points per game (29.6) than the Saints allow (22.6).
  • Dallas is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.6 points.
  • The Cowboys collect 76.1 more yards per game (419.8) than the Saints allow per matchup (343.7).
  • When Dallas totals over 343.7 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (16).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Saints.
  • In New Orleans' 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Saints average 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Cowboys give up.
  • When New Orleans records more than 22.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Saints rack up 60.1 fewer yards per game (309.4) than the Cowboys give up (369.5).
  • In games that New Orleans amasses more than 369.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
  • This season, New Orleans has gone over the total in three of six games at home.
  • Saints home games this season average 45.6 total points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).
  • Dallas is 4-1 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, away from home.
  • Dallas has hit the over twice in five away games this year.
  • This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 5.2 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.