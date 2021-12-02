Publish date:
Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New Orleans vs. Dallas
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris' team-high 427 receiving yards (38.8 per game) have come via 27 catches (45 targets), and he has two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 13.1% of the 343 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.
- Harris has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 7.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.4% of the time while running the ball 47.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Harris collected zero receiving yards in lone career matchup, 33.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
- The 278.5 yards per game the Cowboys are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys' defense is seventh in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Harris put together a nine-yard performance against the Bills last week on one catch while being targeted five times.
- Harris has tacked on six grabs for 104 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 14 times and put up 34.7 receiving yards per game.
Harris' New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
45
13.1%
27
427
2
4
7.8%
Marquez Callaway
51
14.9%
27
396
6
7
13.7%
Alvin Kamara
44
12.8%
32
310
4
7
13.7%
Adam Trautman
40
11.7%
25
241
1
7
13.7%
