Before Deonte Harris hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Harris and the New Orleans Saints (5-6) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in Week 13 at Caesars Superdome.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris' team-high 427 receiving yards (38.8 per game) have come via 27 catches (45 targets), and he has two touchdowns.

So far this season, 13.1% of the 343 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.

Harris has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 7.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.4% of the time while running the ball 47.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Harris collected zero receiving yards in lone career matchup, 33.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.

The 278.5 yards per game the Cowboys are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense is seventh in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Harris put together a nine-yard performance against the Bills last week on one catch while being targeted five times.

Harris has tacked on six grabs for 104 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 14 times and put up 34.7 receiving yards per game.

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 45 13.1% 27 427 2 4 7.8% Marquez Callaway 51 14.9% 27 396 6 7 13.7% Alvin Kamara 44 12.8% 32 310 4 7 13.7% Adam Trautman 40 11.7% 25 241 1 7 13.7%

