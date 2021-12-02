Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ezekiel Elliott for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (7-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-6) take the field in Week 13 at Caesars Superdome.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has carried the ball 160 times for a team-high 720 yards (65.5 per game), with eight touchdowns.
  • He also has 228 receiving yards (20.7 per game) on 38 catches, with one TD.
  • He has received 160 of his team's 307 carries this season (52.1%).
  • The Cowboys, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while running the ball 42.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his two career matchups against the Saints, Elliott averaged 55 rushing yards per game, 8.5 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Elliott, in two matchups versus the Saints, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Conceding 91.9 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Saints have given up nine rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Raiders, Elliott ran for 25 yards on nine carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • Elliott also put up 24 yards on six receptions.
  • Elliott has run for 98 yards on 32 carries (32.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground in his last three games.
  • He's also caught 15 balls for 75 yards (25.0 per game).

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

160

52.1%

720

8

27

51.9%

4.5

Tony Pollard

100

32.6%

531

1

13

25.0%

5.3

Dak Prescott

27

8.8%

94

1

10

19.2%

3.5

CeeDee Lamb

5

1.6%

30

0

2

3.8%

6.0

