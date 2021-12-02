In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ezekiel Elliott for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (7-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-6) take the field in Week 13 at Caesars Superdome.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has carried the ball 160 times for a team-high 720 yards (65.5 per game), with eight touchdowns.

He also has 228 receiving yards (20.7 per game) on 38 catches, with one TD.

He has received 160 of his team's 307 carries this season (52.1%).

The Cowboys, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while running the ball 42.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his two career matchups against the Saints, Elliott averaged 55 rushing yards per game, 8.5 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Elliott, in two matchups versus the Saints, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Conceding 91.9 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Saints have given up nine rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Raiders, Elliott ran for 25 yards on nine carries while scoring one touchdown.

Elliott also put up 24 yards on six receptions.

Elliott has run for 98 yards on 32 carries (32.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground in his last three games.

He's also caught 15 balls for 75 yards (25.0 per game).

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 160 52.1% 720 8 27 51.9% 4.5 Tony Pollard 100 32.6% 531 1 13 25.0% 5.3 Dak Prescott 27 8.8% 94 1 10 19.2% 3.5 CeeDee Lamb 5 1.6% 30 0 2 3.8% 6.0

