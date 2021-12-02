Publish date:
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Dallas vs. New Orleans
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has carried the ball 160 times for a team-high 720 yards (65.5 per game), with eight touchdowns.
- He also has 228 receiving yards (20.7 per game) on 38 catches, with one TD.
- He has received 160 of his team's 307 carries this season (52.1%).
- The Cowboys, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while running the ball 42.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In his two career matchups against the Saints, Elliott averaged 55 rushing yards per game, 8.5 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Elliott, in two matchups versus the Saints, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Conceding 91.9 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This year the Saints have given up nine rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Raiders, Elliott ran for 25 yards on nine carries while scoring one touchdown.
- Elliott also put up 24 yards on six receptions.
- Elliott has run for 98 yards on 32 carries (32.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground in his last three games.
- He's also caught 15 balls for 75 yards (25.0 per game).
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
160
52.1%
720
8
27
51.9%
4.5
Tony Pollard
100
32.6%
531
1
13
25.0%
5.3
Dak Prescott
27
8.8%
94
1
10
19.2%
3.5
CeeDee Lamb
5
1.6%
30
0
2
3.8%
6.0
