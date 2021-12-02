Publish date:
Georgia vs. Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.
- Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in nine of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 83.4, is 33.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 22.7 points greater than the 26.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.3, 1.8 points above Saturday's total of 49.5.
- The 63.5 PPG average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 14 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia is 8-4-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those matchups.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bulldogs put up 20.8 more points per game (40.7) than the Crimson Tide allow (19.9).
- Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.9 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 148.8 more yards per game (441.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per contest (293.1).
- Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team churns out over 293.1 yards.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have forced (18).
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- Alabama's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Crimson Tide put up 42.7 points per game, 35.8 more than the Bulldogs give up (6.9).
- Alabama is 6-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team notches more than 6.9 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 260.3 more yards per game (491.6) than the Bulldogs allow (231.3).
- When Alabama piles up over 231.3 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 10 times, six fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
40.7
Avg. Points Scored
42.7
6.9
Avg. Points Allowed
19.9
441.9
Avg. Total Yards
491.6
231.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
293.1
14
Giveaways
10
16
Takeaways
18