The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 0-0 SEC) face a SEC matchup with the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.

Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in nine of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 83.4, is 33.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 22.7 points greater than the 26.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.3, 1.8 points above Saturday's total of 49.5.

The 63.5 PPG average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 14 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia is 8-4-0 this season.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those matchups.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 20.8 more points per game (40.7) than the Crimson Tide allow (19.9).

Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.9 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 148.8 more yards per game (441.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per contest (293.1).

Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team churns out over 293.1 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have forced (18).

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

Alabama's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Crimson Tide put up 42.7 points per game, 35.8 more than the Bulldogs give up (6.9).

Alabama is 6-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team notches more than 6.9 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 260.3 more yards per game (491.6) than the Bulldogs allow (231.3).

When Alabama piles up over 231.3 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 10 times, six fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

